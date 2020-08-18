|
Sam Nunberg on Trump, Mueller, and why he peddled birther conspiracy
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Former Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg spoke to "Red and Blue" about his efforts during the 2016 race. Nunberg told CBSN's Tanya Harding that he pushed the conspiracy that then-President Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States, knowing it was untrue, because "it represented something broader."
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sam Nunberg American political operative
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Cardi B Rips Trump Supporters for Dancing to 'WAP'Cardi B ain't down to share wet-a** p****y with a group of Trump supporters who were dancing to her hit ... and she's calling them out for what she sees as a..
TMZ.com
Biden unveils economic recovery plan as Trump signs Hispanic prosperity initiativeAs the Labor Department released new unemployment numbers, a Monmouth University poll reveals a sharp shift in views on race along party lines. CBS News 2020..
CBS News
How the Trump and Kushner families became "American Oligarchs"Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the "Trump, Inc." podcast, joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss her new book, "American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and..
CBS News
CBS News poll: Americans remain divided on Trump impeachmentAhead of Wednesday's public impeachment hearings, a CBS News poll finds more than half of Americans approve of the inquiry into President Trump. However, a..
CBS News
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Keynote Speaker? How About 17 of ThemDemocrats have assembled a mash-up of 17 of the “next generation of party leaders,” instead of one featured speaker. But are they missing an opportunity to..
NYTimes.com
Exclusive clip: Michelle Obama's brother reveals what he first thought of Barack Obama on podcastMichelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson is sharing his first memory of Barack Obama as the latest guest on the former first lady's podcast.
USATODAY.com
Obama faces tricky politics as Biden's validator-in-chief for highly anticipated convention speechParty insiders say President Barack Obama will use his remarks at the Democratic National Convention to rally Black and young voters for Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12Published
Tonya Harding American figure skater
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this