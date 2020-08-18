Global  
 

Sam Nunberg on Trump, Mueller, and why he peddled birther conspiracy

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Former Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg spoke to "Red and Blue" about his efforts during the 2016 race. Nunberg told CBSN's Tanya Harding that he pushed the conspiracy that then-President Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States, knowing it was untrue, because "it represented something broader."
News video: Kamala Harris Hits Back At Trump’s Birther Smear

Kamala Harris Hits Back At Trump’s Birther Smear 01:24

 “I expect they will engage in dirty tactics and this is going to be a knockdown drag-out, and we’re ready.” Sen. Kamala Harris responded to the racist birther conspiracy theory that she is ineligible to be vice president.

