Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Couple who pointed guns at protesters to speak at RNC

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
This is not the first time the McCloskeys have been linked to the Trump campaign.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican National Committee Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party

'It's not a good picture': The DNC and RNC may further complicate coronavirus stimulus talks

 Americans holding out hopes for another round of stimulus checks may need to wait longer with the RNC and DNC potentially complicating stimulus talks.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden leading President Trump nationally ahead of DNC, RNC, poll finds

 An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll finds Joe Biden leading Trump by 9 points less than 100 days before the November election.
USATODAY.com
Too soon to say if RNC will be safe -U.S. official [Video]

Too soon to say if RNC will be safe -U.S. official

Stephen Hahn, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said on Sunday it was "too early to tell" if it would be safe for people to attend August's Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Democrats make case against Trump during first night of DNC

 On Monday night, Democrats -- and a number of Republicans -- rallied around Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention. Democratic strategist Lynda Tran and..
CBS News

Cardi B Rips Trump Supporters for Dancing to 'WAP'

 Cardi B ain't down to share wet-a** p****y with a group of Trump supporters who were dancing to her hit ... and she's calling them out for what she sees as a..
TMZ.com

Biden unveils economic recovery plan as Trump signs Hispanic prosperity initiative

 As the Labor Department released new unemployment numbers, a Monmouth University poll reveals a sharp shift in views on race along party lines. CBS News 2020..
CBS News

How the Trump and Kushner families became "American Oligarchs"

 Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the "Trump, Inc." podcast, joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss her new book, "American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

St. Louis Couple Who Drew Weapons Against Protestors Are Set to Appear at RNC [Video]

St. Louis Couple Who Drew Weapons Against Protestors Are Set to Appear at RNC

The St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protestors this summer will reportedly get speaking time during the Republican National Convention to endorse the President. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published
Powerful politicians step in to help St. Louis couple charged for waving guns at protesters [Video]

Powerful politicians step in to help St. Louis couple charged for waving guns at protesters

The St. Louis couple who made national headlines after waving guns at protesters are charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon. If convicted they could spend up to four years in prison.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:19Published
White St. Louis couple faces felony charges for displaying guns during a protest [Video]

White St. Louis couple faces felony charges for displaying guns during a protest

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the armed couple seen in viral photos taken during St. Louis protests, are facing felony charges for unlawful use of a weapon.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump elevated ties with India in ways not seen under any other US president: White House

 US President *Donald Trump* has elevated America's ties with India and solidified the growing partnership between the two countries in ways not seen in any...
Mid-Day

Oracle just reportedly entered the race to buy TikTok's US operations, competing with rival Microsoft for the viral app as Trump's deadline looms (ORCL)

Oracle just reportedly entered the race to buy TikTok's US operations, competing with rival Microsoft for the viral app as Trump's deadline looms (ORCL) · Oracle is in preliminary talks with TikTok parent ByteDance to buy the app's operations in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the Financial Times...
Business Insider

This Minnesota politician has more than 140,000 TikTok followers and is embracing the app as Trump seeks to ban it from the US

This Minnesota politician has more than 140,000 TikTok followers and is embracing the app as Trump seeks to ban it from the US · Minnesota State Senator Matt Little has built a massive audience on TikTok with over 140,000 followers, even as more politicians grow wary of it. · Trump...
Business Insider


Tweets about this