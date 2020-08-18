Ady Barkan, Activist and DNC Speaker, on Biden and 'Medicare for All'

Apple Tries Negotiating Rent In UK



Business Insider reports that Apple is trying to negotiate cheap rent for some of its retail locations in the UK. In some of its 38 stores across the UK, Apple is asking for a 50% rent reduction. It also wants a temporary rent-free period. Apple generated $58.3 billion in revenue in the second quarter of this year. Per the Times, Apple posted UK sales of $1.8 billion for 2019, and $8 million in taxes to the UK.

