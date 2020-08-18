Global  
 

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket on record sixth flight

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, using a first stage making a record sixth flight, lifted off from Cape Canaveral early Tuesday, carrying 58 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit along with three Planet-owned SkySat commercial reconnaissance satellites. CBS Los Angeles reports.
