|
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket on record sixth flight
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, using a first stage making a record sixth flight, lifted off from Cape Canaveral early Tuesday, carrying 58 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit along with three Planet-owned SkySat commercial reconnaissance satellites. CBS Los Angeles reports.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
SpaceX American private aerospace company
SpaceX launches 58 more Starlink satellitesSpaceX's Starlink constellation grows to more than 650 satellites in aggressive launch campaign.
CBS News
Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon 9 rocket on a record-breaking sixth flight to spaceThis morning, SpaceX is set to launch its latest batch of internet-beaming Starlink satellites into orbit, and the company is using one of its most space-worthy..
The Verge
Criminal probe looking into misconduct allegations by former NASA official, WSJ reportsDoug Loverro, the former associate administrator for NASA’s human spaceflight program | Image: NASA
A federal criminal probe is looking into..
The Verge
NASA sets date for next SpaceX Crew Dragon launchThe first operational Crew Dragon flight will carry four astronauts to the space station for a six-month stay.
CBS News
Cape Canaveral Cape on the Atlantic coast of Florida in the United States
Upgraded NASA rover on mission to Mars
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:07Published
NASA launches Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover to date
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 07:04Published
New Mars rover launches, seeks signs of past life
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49Published
SkySat A constellation of small Earth observation satellites
Starlink Satellite constellation; space-based Internet service
SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellites
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this