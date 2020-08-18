‘The More She Talks, The Better Donald Trump Looks’: Mike Huckabee Wants DNC To Give Ocasio-Cortez 40 Minutes

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes



Florida hit a grim milestone on Saturday. According to HuffPost, the state's count of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 exceeded that of New York's. Nationwide, cases increased by 74,848, the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published on July 26, 2020 Biden challenges Trump 'talk,' unveils economic plan



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday proposed boosting manufacturing and innovation by spending $700 billion in his first four-year term to procure more American-made goods, and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03 Published on July 9, 2020

Tweets about this