Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBS News questions Trump on oleandrin

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
President Trump told CBS News' Paula Reid on Monday that the administration would "look at" the untested plant extract oleandrin as a possible coronavirus therapy. "I've heard of it," he said, adding, "We'll get back to you later."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

8 Takeaways From the Senate Committee Report on Russian Interference

 Senators divided along party lines about whether to conclude that the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin’s election sabotage operations.
NYTimes.com

DNC Speaker Whose Father Died of Covid on Turning Grief Into Activism

 Ms. Urquiza, who gave a scathing speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, spoke to The Times about her father’s support of President..
NYTimes.com

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Pulls Plug on USPS Changes

 President Trump's new Postmaster General is doing a major about-face ... suspending all major changes to the USPS until after the November election. Louis DeJoy..
TMZ.com

Postal Service Suspends Changes After Outcry Over Delivery Slowdown

 Policy changes by the postmaster general prompted allegations that the Trump administration was trying to disenfranchise voters ahead of the 2020 election.
NYTimes.com

Paula Reid American journalist

President Trump blasts U.S. Postal Service, claims loss in November means election is rigged

 As President Trump campaigned in Wisconsin on Monday, he railed against mail-in voting and the embattled U.S. Postal Service. Paula Reid reports.
CBS News

Pelosi calls for House to act on U.S. Postal Service protections

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on lawmakers to return to Capitol Hill to address concerns over U.S. Postal Service delays ahead of the November election...
CBS News

Changes to the U.S. Postal Service spark controversy ahead of election

 Changes to the U.S. Postal Service are leading to fears that service cuts could impact the delivery of absentee ballots for the November election. CBS News White..
CBS News

Pelosi calls House back for postal service vote as Trump defends agency head

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling lawmakers back from recess for what she calls an "urgent" vote to prevent more changes to the postal system ahead of the..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Claims Expanded Voting By Mail Will Lead To Fraud [Video]

President Trump Claims Expanded Voting By Mail Will Lead To Fraud

There is growing speculation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will call lawmakers back from recess to address the accounts of slowdowns at the U.S. Postal Service, while President Donald Trump claims..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:40Published
President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York [Video]

President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York

CBS News has learned the president will make a trip to the city Friday to visit his brother.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published
President Trump Announces 'Historic' Peace Deal Between Israel & UAE [Video]

President Trump Announces 'Historic' Peace Deal Between Israel & UAE

CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the latest news out of the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump elevated ties with India in ways not seen under any other US president: White House

 US President *Donald Trump* has elevated America's ties with India and solidified the growing partnership between the two countries in ways not seen in any...
Mid-Day

Oracle just reportedly entered the race to buy TikTok's US operations, competing with rival Microsoft for the viral app as Trump's deadline looms (ORCL)

Oracle just reportedly entered the race to buy TikTok's US operations, competing with rival Microsoft for the viral app as Trump's deadline looms (ORCL) · Oracle is in preliminary talks with TikTok parent ByteDance to buy the app's operations in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the Financial Times...
Business Insider Also reported by •Mashable

This Minnesota politician has more than 140,000 TikTok followers and is embracing the app as Trump seeks to ban it from the US

This Minnesota politician has more than 140,000 TikTok followers and is embracing the app as Trump seeks to ban it from the US · Minnesota State Senator Matt Little has built a massive audience on TikTok with over 140,000 followers, even as more politicians grow wary of it. · Trump...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

denisegibas1

denise gibas Pelosi calls House members back to Capitol Hill for an emergency meeting on the Postal Service… https://t.co/U7UUgbdXHG 20 minutes ago

drakeevans6

drake evans Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on USPS bill; two Democrats call for FBI inquiry into ag… https://t.co/M55s5KIXMl 35 minutes ago

TaiFung_Seattle

Tai Fung RT @KING5Seattle: Pelosi calls House back into session for vote banning Postal Service changes https://t.co/mVex4sitsg 45 minutes ago

SR1DD

Thunder Nancy, the guardian and spokeswoman of the century for the #USPS. I bet she makes the people of #California so prou… https://t.co/z63FaKjtuW 46 minutes ago

EliseRomasNBC15

Elise Romas RT @nbc15_madison: Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on Postal Service bill. https://t.co/TRKzHAyAGy 1 hour ago

nonGMOgranny

nongmogranny RT @Bryan700: Senile Nancy Pelosi’s Priorities, Calls The House Back from Recess for Postal Conspiracy, Not Economic Stimulus. 1 hour ago

Bryan700

Bryan Doyle Senile Nancy Pelosi’s Priorities, Calls The House Back from Recess for Postal Conspiracy, Not Economic Stimulus. 1 hour ago

pkthornton1

paul thornton RT @ckkirsch1: It is amazing how Democrats will snap to their jobs when there is an issue to help them but drag their arses to help America… 1 hour ago