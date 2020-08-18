|
CBS News questions Trump on oleandrin
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
President Trump told CBS News' Paula Reid on Monday that the administration would "look at" the untested plant extract oleandrin as a possible coronavirus therapy. "I've heard of it," he said, adding, "We'll get back to you later."
