CBS News questions Trump on oleandrin

denise gibas Pelosi calls House members back to Capitol Hill for an emergency meeting on the Postal Service… https://t.co/U7UUgbdXHG 20 minutes ago

drake evans Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on USPS bill; two Democrats call for FBI inquiry into ag… https://t.co/M55s5KIXMl 35 minutes ago

Tai Fung RT @KING5Seattle: Pelosi calls House back into session for vote banning Postal Service changes https://t.co/mVex4sitsg 45 minutes ago

Thunder Nancy, the guardian and spokeswoman of the century for the #USPS. I bet she makes the people of #California so prou… https://t.co/z63FaKjtuW 46 minutes ago

Elise Romas RT @nbc15_madison: Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on Postal Service bill. https://t.co/TRKzHAyAGy 1 hour ago

nongmogranny RT @Bryan700: Senile Nancy Pelosi’s Priorities, Calls The House Back from Recess for Postal Conspiracy, Not Economic Stimulus. 1 hour ago

Bryan Doyle Senile Nancy Pelosi’s Priorities, Calls The House Back from Recess for Postal Conspiracy, Not Economic Stimulus. 1 hour ago