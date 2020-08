You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ballot drop boxes are latest battleground in election fight



[NFA] Welcome to the latest partisan flash point in the U.S. presidential election: the ballot drop box. Colette Luke has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:00 Published 3 days ago Vote-By-Mail Application And Ballot Drop Boxes Added In Boston



Drop boxes are being put up across Boston so residents can vote by mail. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:20 Published 3 days ago Two state lawmakers proposed absentee ballot boxes to help U.S. Postal Service



Two state lawmakers proposed absentee ballot boxes to help U.S. Postal Service Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:39 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this