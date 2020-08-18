|
What to Watch on DNC Night 2: AOC, Bill Clinton and Jill Biden
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Democrats on Tuesday night will focus on the themes of national security, American unity and generational change. Bill Clinton and John Kerry, standard bearers from the party’s past, will speak alongside those representing its future, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States
How to watch Day 2 of the 2020 Democratic National ConventionJill Biden and former President Bill Clinton are among those speaking Tuesday.
CBS News
For Bill Clinton, a Chance to Address a Party That Has Left Him BehindWhen the former president speaks on Tuesday, it will be the first Democratic convention in 36 years where he will be little more than a bystander, as the party..
NYTimes.com
DNC Schedule, Speakers, Start Time, Channel and StreamingJill Biden and Bill Clinton are headlining the second night of the convention on Tuesday.
NYTimes.com
How to Watch the Democratic National ConventionJill Biden and Bill Clinton are headlining the second night of the convention on Tuesday.
NYTimes.com
Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States
Democrats roll out prime time convention speakersMichelle Obama, Jill Biden and former President Obama are set to deliver keynote addresses. Former Governor John Kasich, a Republican, will also address the..
CBS News
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York
The convention’s big-tent approach strains to accommodate both John Kasich and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
NYTimes.com
Cardi B Wants AOC to Run for President in 2024Forget we're in the middle of a make-or-break election ... Cardi B is already setting her sights on 2024, because she's got her eye on AOC. Cardi just tweeted..
TMZ.com
Trump accused of ‘white supremacy’ by AOC for pushing baseless Kamala Harris birther conspiracyDonald Trump has been roundly criticised by a raft of lawyers and Democrats for failing to shut down false claims that senator Kamala Harris may be ineligible..
WorldNews
'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:54Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Highlights from Biden's nearly 50 years at Democratic conventionsSince 1972, the presumptive nominee has only missed one Democratic National Convention.
CBS News
Will virtual Democratic National Convention be enough to rally Wisconsin voters?Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler joins CBSN to weigh in on pros and cons of the first virtual Democratic National Convention and how Wisconsin..
CBS News
Swag, but no Luxury Suites: Big Donors Endure a Party-Less DNCDemocrats are scrambling to recreate the excitement of the D.N.C. with virtual events, invite-only briefings and “Joe 2020” champagne flutes.
NYTimes.com
John Kerry 68th U.S. Secretary of State
Syria crisis: Kerry accuses Russia of enabling AssadSecretary of State John Kerry criticized Russia for its role in Syria's civil war saying they undermined a negotiated settlement by increasing military aid to..
CBS News
U.S. promising to help Iraq after al Qaeda attacksSecretary of State John Kerry announced the U.S. will offer assistance to the Iraqi government after the city of Fallujah was taken by an al Qaeda-linked group...
CBS News
GOP Rep. wonders why Obama shook Raul Castro's "bloody hand"During a congressional hearing, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen told Secretary of State John Kerry that President Obama's handshake with Cuban President Raul Castro at..
CBS News
Iran nuclear talks: Iran's foreign minister blames U.S. and its alliesAfter the breakdown of talks on Iran's nuclear program, Secretary of State John Kerry said Iran walked away from the proposal. Iran's foreign minister is firing..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this