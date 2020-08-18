Notre Dame cancels in-person classes after coronavirus spike

After 147 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the school said it would shift to remote instruction for two weeks and send students home if cases continue..

Monday's testing data indicates a 19.1% positivity rate, nearly four times the rate that the World Health Organization recommends for states to reopen.

Joe Montana, who starred for Notre Dame in 1970s, says he'd have serious reservations aboutg playing during pandemic: "This thing is killing people."

New York Schools Allowed To Reopen Statewide For In-Person Classes This Fall, Gov. Cuomo Says



Gov. Andrew Cuomo says schools statewide can reopen for some in-person classes this fall. He cited the state’s continued success fighting back the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:28 Published 2 weeks ago

