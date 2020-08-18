Global  
 

Notre Dame cancels in-person classes after coronavirus spike

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
The University of Notre Dame is canceling their in-person classes and will switch to remote learning for two weeks after the school reported about 147 confirmed coronavirus cases. Mireya Villarreal takes a closer look.
