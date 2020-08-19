Breonna Taylor billboard in Louisville, one of 26 placed by The Oprah Magazine, vandalized with red paint

Before their playoff opener with the Blazers, LeBron James and the Lakers wore fake MAGA hats with a social justice message supporting Breonna Taylor.

The billboard — one of 26 erected by Oprah Winfrey around Louisville — demands justice for Taylor after she was fatally shot by police inside her home.

Intense scrutiny and threats surrounding Breonna Taylor case has prompted Louisville police to spend more than $90,000 on security for officers.

Too Little, Too Late? Kentucky AG Meets Breonna Taylor's Family For First Time



Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with Breonna Taylor's family for the first time. This happened on Wednesday, more than 150 days after Louisville Police killed Taylor in her.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 5 days ago

Cardi B speaks out on Breonna Taylor's d*ath in 'Elle' interview



The 27-year-old rapper is featured on the cover of the September issue of 'Elle'. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 1 week ago