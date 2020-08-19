|
Bill Clinton says in DNC speech that Trump acts like "the buck never stops there"
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Former President Bill Clinton slammed President Trump's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and gave a full-throated endorsement of Joe Biden. "At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it's a storm center," Clinton said. Watch his speech.
