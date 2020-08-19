Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bill Clinton says in DNC speech that Trump acts like "the buck never stops there"

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Former President Bill Clinton slammed President Trump's reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and gave a full-throated endorsement of Joe Biden. "At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it's a storm center," Clinton said. Watch his speech.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump

Michelle Obama's speech 'very divisive': Trump 00:55

 Following night 1 of the Democratic National Convention that saw former first lady Michelle Obama give a scathing attack against four more years of Donald Trump in office, Trump on Tuesday called the speech "divisive."

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bill Clinton Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States

Live coverage: Democratic convention will feature Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and nominating roll call

 Former second lady Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton will be among the headliners Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.
USATODAY.com

Night 2 of DNC: AOC, Bill Clinton and Jill Biden

 Democrats on Tuesday night will focus on the themes of national security, American unity and generational change. Bill Clinton and John Kerry, standard bearers..
NYTimes.com

New photos show Bill Clinton getting massage from Jeffrey Epstein accuser

 One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims has spoken out after newly unearthed photos showed her giving President Bill Clinton a massage during following a flight..
New Zealand Herald

2020 Democratic National Convention night 2 live updates

 Bill Clinton and Jill BIden are both scheduled to speak on Tuesday.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS [Video]

Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS

Sally Yates, who was fired by President Donald Trump after just days on the job as his acting Attorney General, lambasted Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday for targeting public servants and accused him of 'weaponizing' the Justice Department.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

Senator Baldwin: "Wisconsin voters are very aware of President Trump's failures"

 President Trump made a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Monday where he continued his attacks on Democrats as they kicked off the Democratic National Convention in..
CBS News

State attorneys general sue Trump administration over USPS changes

 "I will not let my foot off the gas so long as the postal officials continue to violate the law through the procedural steps that are here," said Pennsylvania..
CBS News

Donald Trump wants to blame Amazon for his post office woes

 Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump, belatedly realizing that the US Postal Service is far more popular than he..
The Verge

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

8/18: Red and Blue

 Day 2 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention; Colleges struggling to reopen during pandemic
CBS News

Kasich and Sanders offer different views on Biden presidency

 Democrats pushed a message of unity on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, and Senator Bernie..
CBS News

Oval Office Oval Office Office of the U.S. President

Israel and UAE Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties as Part of Deal to Halt Annexation of Disputed West Bank Territory

 (DUBAI, United Arab Emirates) — President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties..
WorldNews

Obama says Biden "nailed" decision to pick Kamala Harris as VP

 "When you're in the Oval Office, weighing the toughest issues, and the choice you make will affect the lives and livelihoods of the entire country — you need..
CBS News

Trump says Secret Service fired shots outside the White House

 Secret Service agents abruptly removed President Trump from his press conference on Monday. When he returned to the podium, he said the Secret Service had fired..
CBS News

Trump Led From Briefing Room After Shooting Outside White House

 The Secret Service stopped President Trump in the middle of his daily coronavirus briefing and led him to the Oval Office. He returned several minutes later, and..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Closer look at the Biden-Harris presidential ticket

 With less than two months until the general election, voters are learning more about what Senator Kamala Harris brings to the Democratic presidential ticket...
CBS News

Much Changed World, Same Joe Biden Seeking to Undo What Trump Has Done

 Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention was set to focus on how much work awaits the next president, and all the reasons Democrats think voters should..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Alan Dershowitz explains Jeffrey Epstein intelligence allegations and tells Bill Clinton story [Video]

Alan Dershowitz explains Jeffrey Epstein intelligence allegations and tells Bill Clinton story

Defense attorney Alan Dershowitz explains how alleged pedophile and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein would likely not have had an intelligence connection and tells a story about former U.S...

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 02:08Published
President Trump responds to Michelle Obama speech [Video]

President Trump responds to Michelle Obama speech

President Trump responds to Michelle Obamas speech made during the first night of the DNC.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:44Published
Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech [Video]

Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech

Fox News anchors largely praised Michelle Obama’s DNC speech, saying she “flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

If Biden Wins Shift In America’s China Policy On The Cards – Analysis

If Biden Wins Shift In America’s China Policy On The Cards – Analysis By Atul Bhardwaj As the spectre of the US losing its economic and technological advantage comes closer, Washington’s obduracy to decline peacefully will...
Eurasia Review

WATCH: Bernie Sanders' Speech To The Democratic National Convention

 In remarks Monday night, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called for an "unprecedented response" to defeat President Trump and elect Joe Biden.
NPR

Youngest American voters dislike the choice in front of them

 Donald Trump and Joe Biden are failing to inspire Gen Z, which could mean lower turnouts
FT.com Also reported by •Mashable

Tweets about this