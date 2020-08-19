Global  
 

Cindy McCain highlights friendship between John McCain and Joe Biden

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, highlighted the friendship between her husband and Joe Biden in a video broadcast at the Democratic National Convention. Biden faced off against McCain in the 2008 election, when McCain led the Republican ticket and Biden was the Democratic vice presidential nominee.
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: John Kosich's Democracy 2020: August 16, 2020

John Kosich's Democracy 2020: August 16, 2020 05:28

 In this pre-convention edition of Democracy 2020 John Kosich looks at the selection of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's running mate and absentee voting in Ohio.

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Jill Biden talks of Joe Biden's 'unstoppable' will amid grief: Takeaways from night 2 of the DNC

 Jill Biden, Bill Clinton and a surprise appearance from a security guard marked some of the highlights from Night 2 of the DNC.
USATODAY.com

Jill Biden: 9 things you might not know about the former second lady after her DNC speech

 In Jill Biden's memoir "Where The Light Enters," she writes about being the oldest of five girls, meeting Joe Biden and fighting via text — fexting.
USATODAY.com

‘The Future of Our Democracy Is at Stake,’ Sally Yates Says

 Sally Yates, a former acting attorney general, spoke to the Democratic National Convention about the flaws she sees in President Trump while endorsing Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com
Ady Barkan: U.S. has 'profound obligation' to vote Biden [Video]

Ady Barkan: U.S. has 'profound obligation' to vote Biden

Ady Barkan, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2016 and is hailed by many as a champion for healthcare reform, told the DNC Tuesday "each of us must be a hero for our communities" and vote for Joe Biden in November.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published

John McCain John McCain American politician and military officer

December 15: Hickenlooper, McCain, Durbin, Zarif

 The latest on gun violence, negotiations with Iran, and the federal budget with Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Sen. Dick Durbin,..
CBS News

Open: This is Face the Nation, December 15

 The latest on gun violence, negotiations with Iran, and the federal budget with Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Sen. Dick Durbin,..
CBS News
Palin's Hopes For Harris [Video]

Palin's Hopes For Harris

On Tuesday, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden named Kamala Harris his running mate. It's the first time since 2008 that a woman was named the Vice Presidential nominee on a major party ticket. In 2008, Alaska governor Sarah Palin was named John McCain's VP on the Republican party's ticket. Republicans quickly slammed the media for what they called "sexist" coverage of Palin. In an interview with Good Morning America, Palin reflected on how she was treated.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
'There's no cure for this' | Tampa dad diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer [Video]

'There's no cure for this' | Tampa dad diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer

His family says it is the same type of brain cancer that John McCain had battled. Don's family is now looking to stay positive and "think of the best quality of life and the best treatment options."

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:51Published

Cindy McCain Cindy McCain American philanthropist

Cindy McCain to appear in video for the Democratic convention

 Cindy McCain will be the latest Republican to lend her voice to the Democratic convention in a video which will air Tuesday.
CBS News

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

'He does it for you': Jill Biden gives personal speech as her husband receives DNC nomination

 Jill Biden spoke as a teacher, a mother and a wife when she addressed the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night.
USATODAY.com
'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer [Video]

'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, said the election of Joe Biden as president in November will help end what he described as the "long national nightmare" of the Trump administration.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump campaign Russia contacts were 'grave threat', says Senate report

 A Republican-led Senate committee says the Trump campaign's Russia links were an intelligence threat.
BBC News

Representative Ross Spano Loses Florida Republican Primary

 The freshman congressman had been dogged by investigations into campaign finance violations.
NYTimes.com

Far-right candidate wins GOP primary for district that covers Mar-a-Lago

 Laura Loomer has built a reputation for performing unique protests.
CBS News

Kasich and Sanders offer different views on Biden presidency

 Democrats pushed a message of unity on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, and Senator Bernie..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US Election 2020: Biden is crowned as Democratic nominee

 Elder statesmen Bill Clinton, Colin Powell and John Kerry line up to endorse Mr Biden.
BBC News

Senator Baldwin: "Wisconsin voters are very aware of President Trump's failures"

 President Trump made a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Monday where he continued his attacks on Democrats as they kicked off the Democratic National Convention in..
CBS News

Republicans Back Biden At Democratic Convention [Video]

Republicans Back Biden At Democratic Convention

Several high-profile Republicans, like former Govs. John Kasich and Christine Todd Whitman crossed party lines to endorse Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published
Former senior Trump official endorses Joe Biden in presidential race [Video]

Former senior Trump official endorses Joe Biden in presidential race

Donald Trump's former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff MilesTaylor comes out in support of Joe Biden and describes Mr Trump's presidencyas "terrifying".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published
US election: Trump trails Biden by eight points [Video]

US election: Trump trails Biden by eight points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

AOC Endorses Bernie Sanders's Nomination for President in Speech: Full Transcript

 Ahead of the roll call, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominated fellow democratic socialist Senator Bernie Sanders for the presidency.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

US Senator asks attorney general to fight anti-Catholic vandalism

 CNA Staff, Aug 13, 2020 / 04:09 pm (CNA).- A United States senator has asked the nation’s attorney general to intensify efforts to fight the vandalism that has...
CNA Also reported by •WebProNews

