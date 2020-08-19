|
Cindy McCain highlights friendship between John McCain and Joe Biden
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, highlighted the friendship between her husband and Joe Biden in a video broadcast at the Democratic National Convention. Biden faced off against McCain in the 2008 election, when McCain led the Republican ticket and Biden was the Democratic vice presidential nominee.
