Dr. Jill Biden: U.S. needs "honest leadership to bring us back together"
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden delivered her DNC speech from the school where she used to teach. Biden spoke of her history with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and how the two of them created a family amid tragedy. Watch her speech.
