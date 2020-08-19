|
Carter Hart’s 2nd straight shutout leads Flyers to 2-0 Game 4 win
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Carter Hart is making postseason history and has the Philadelphia Flyers on the brink of advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.
Hart stopped 29 shots for his second straight shutout, Michael Raffl and Phil Myers each scored and Philadelphia beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series in Toronto.
Hart, 22, is the second-youngest goaltender in NHL history to record back-to-back shutouts in the playoffs. Harry Lumley was 18 when he did it for the Detroit Red Wings in 1945.
• John Klingberg scored his first goal since the NHL’s restart early in the third period, and Dallas beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 to take a 3-2 series lead on Calgary in their Western Conference playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta.
• Alex Ovechkin scored twice, including the go-ahead goal early in the third period, as Washington rallied from two goals down to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 and avoid a sweep in their first-round series in Toronto.
ELSEWHERE
Flores nominated
for Pro Football Hall
Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and 1970s Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.
Flores, the first Hispanic head coach in the NFL with the Raiders, was nominated in the new coaches category. Pearson is a senior nominee.
Flores had a 105-90 career record with the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. He took the Raiders to Super Bowl victories in 1981 and 1984.
• Cleveland running back Nick Chubb was placed in concussion protocol after he sustained a head injury while being tackled during the Browns’...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this