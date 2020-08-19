Carter Hart’s 2nd straight shutout leads Flyers to 2-0 Game 4 win Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )





Hart stopped 29 shots for his second straight shutout, Michael Raffl and Phil Myers each scored and Philadelphia beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series in Toronto.



Hart, 22, is the second-youngest goaltender in NHL history to record back-to-back shutouts in the playoffs. Harry Lumley was 18 when he did it for the Detroit Red Wings in 1945.



• John Klingberg scored his first goal since the NHL’s restart early in the third period, and Dallas beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 to take a 3-2 series lead on Calgary in their Western Conference playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta.



• Alex Ovechkin scored twice, including the go-ahead goal early in the third period, as Washington rallied from two goals down to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 and avoid a sweep in their first-round series in Toronto.



ELSEWHERE



Flores nominated



for Pro Football Hall



Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and 1970s Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.



Flores, the first Hispanic head coach in the NFL with the Raiders, was nominated in the new coaches category. Pearson is a senior nominee.



Flores had a 105-90 career record with the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. He took the Raiders to Super Bowl victories in 1981 and 1984.



• Cleveland running back Nick Chubb was placed in concussion protocol after he sustained a head injury while being tackled during the Browns’... Carter Hart is making postseason history and has the Philadelphia Flyers on the brink of advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.Hart stopped 29 shots for his second straight shutout, Michael Raffl and Phil Myers each scored and Philadelphia beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series in Toronto.Hart, 22, is the second-youngest goaltender in NHL history to record back-to-back shutouts in the playoffs. Harry Lumley was 18 when he did it for the Detroit Red Wings in 1945.• John Klingberg scored his first goal since the NHL’s restart early in the third period, and Dallas beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 to take a 3-2 series lead on Calgary in their Western Conference playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta.• Alex Ovechkin scored twice, including the go-ahead goal early in the third period, as Washington rallied from two goals down to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 and avoid a sweep in their first-round series in Toronto.ELSEWHEREFlores nominatedfor Pro Football HallTwo-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and 1970s Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.Flores, the first Hispanic head coach in the NFL with the Raiders, was nominated in the new coaches category. Pearson is a senior nominee.Flores had a 105-90 career record with the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. He took the Raiders to Super Bowl victories in 1981 and 1984.• Cleveland running back Nick Chubb was placed in concussion protocol after he sustained a head injury while being tackled during the Browns’... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: NHL - Published 1 hour ago Carter Hart records second straight shutout 02:04 Carter Hart made 26 stops in the Flyers' Game 4 win, recording his second straight shutout in back-to-back starts You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Canadiens blanked once again as Carter Hart, Flyers grab stranglehold of series Carter Hart made 29 saves for his second straight shutout as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Tuesday to grab a 3-1 stranglehold in...

CBC.ca 7 hours ago



Hart rebounds, blanks Canadiens to give Flyers a 2-1 series lead After a 5-0 thumping in Game 2, the Flyers responded with a 1-0 win on Jake Voracek's goal and Carter Hart's stellar play in goal

Delawareonline 2 days ago





Tweets about this

