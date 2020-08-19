|
California Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Wildfires
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The move will allow Gov. Gavin Newsom to mobilize resources from outside the state, and the California National Guard will assist with relief efforts.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gavin Newsom 40th Governor of California
In CA: Newsom declares emergency over wildfires; a bear bites; bubonic plague arrivesPlus: The Golden State Killer hears from victims, hope for the U.S. Postal Service, promising coronavirus news and the governor declares an emergency over..
USATODAY.com
Millions of Californians Could Lose Power During Rolling BlackoutsTuesday: Gov. Gavin Newsom demanded an investigation into rolling blackouts over the weekend. Also: The Democratic National Convention kicked off.
NYTimes.com
In California: Wildfires, coronavirus and Newsom all ragingPlus: Your power may be going out. But it's not all bad news. We've got a little magic too
USATODAY.com
California parents challenge school closure orderA group of Calif. parents have filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom's order barring schools from opening for in-person instruction until their counties..
USATODAY.com
California State in the western United States
River Fire flames burn on mountain top as wildfire prompts evacuationsFire crews were fighting to contain the River Fire near Salinas, California, as it threatened residential homes on August 18.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories August 19 AHere's the latest for Wednesday August 19th: Democratic Party formally nominates Joe Biden; Bill Clinton, John Kerry, Colin Powell hammer President Trump;..
USATODAY.com
Kamala Harris at the DNC, coronavirus outbreak, California wildfires: 5 things to know WednesdayKamala Harris headlines Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention, California wildfires rage on and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
California National Guard Component of the US National Guard of the state of California
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this