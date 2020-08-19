Global  
 

About 30 large fires burning in California

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Tuesday as around 30 wildfires burn throughout the state amid excessive heat. (Aug. 19)
 
News video: California brush fires

California brush fires 00:30

 Officials believe a brush fire started by lightning has spread 2,400 acres in one day. There are several other brush fires California is battling.

Wine country facing fierce fires threatening historic locales, evacuations forced in Napa Valley, CA [Video]

Wine country facing fierce fires threatening historic locales, evacuations forced in Napa Valley, CA

Multiple wildfires are burning in Napa and Sonoma counties in California this week. (August 18, 2020)Footage from Tuesday shows an adjacent forest and home burning next to a vineyard.

Smoke rises from brush fire In California [Video]

Smoke rises from brush fire In California

Smoke rises from a brush fire on a hillside in Milpitas, California, on Monday evening (August 17). The region has been suffering soaring temperatures, with the state's Death Valley reaching 130F..

Lightning Starts Fires In Northern California Sunday [Video]

Lightning Starts Fires In Northern California Sunday

Several wildfires were started in Northern California due to lightning strikes.

Heat wave adds to California fire danger

 A heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures and extreme fire danger to large parts of California over the weekend. Crews are battling several...
LadyJudi ® 🌊✌🆘️ 🏴‍☠️ RT @WestergrenJon: I live in California all my life this is not normal climate change is real and we must do something about it Three large… 6 hours ago

Jon Westergren I live in California all my life this is not normal climate change is real and we must do something about it Three… https://t.co/zhDWHtbwhC 7 hours ago

Iowa Public Radio RT @hellokatepayne: @CityofCRiowa told reporters today that there are two concerns with burning in the city: it’s making it hard for people… 1 day ago

Kate Payne @CityofCRiowa told reporters today that there are two concerns with burning in the city: it’s making it hard for pe… https://t.co/oTEcOeDCqG 2 days ago

Simple Hobby @KSBW_Kyla @ksbw Can we talk about banning wood burning in California? These last few years have become nightmares:… https://t.co/uVnCMQe74g 2 days ago

Jim Cross It has been a bad fire season in Arizona with no end in sight because of the pathetic monsoon. @NIFC_Fire says more… https://t.co/yQD7lCOYwZ 5 days ago

National Interagency Fire Center RT @BLMOregon: Six large fires are burning about 10,000 acres in Oregon and Washington, according to the latest data from @NWCCinfo 🔥➡ http… 6 days ago