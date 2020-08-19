|
About 30 large fires burning in California
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Tuesday as around 30 wildfires burn throughout the state amid excessive heat. (Aug. 19)
California brush fires 00:30
Officials believe a brush fire started by lightning has spread 2,400 acres in one day. There are several other brush fires California is battling.
