Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LeBron James wears modified MAGA hat to back Breonna Taylor's cause

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The L.A. Lakers superstar and some teammates are calling for the arrest of the police officers who shot her to death in her Louisville apartment in March.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

LeBron James, Lakers Wear Fake MAGA Hat Supporting Breonna Taylor Before Game

 The entire Lakers roster is joining James in calling for justice for Taylor -- with stars from Dwight Howard to Anthony Davis to Alex Caruso wearing the hats..
TMZ.com

LeBron James, LA Lakers turn red MAGA hat into social justice message about Breonna Taylor

 Before their playoff opener with the Blazers, LeBron James and the Lakers wore fake MAGA hats with a social justice message supporting Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam' Sequel, Pro-Trump Russiagate Documentary in the Works & More | THR News [Video]

LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam' Sequel, Pro-Trump Russiagate Documentary in the Works & More | THR News

A pro-Trump Russiagate doc is in the works from the daughter of a Hollywood legend, three 'Ellen Show' Producers are out amid a WarnerMedia investigation and LeBron James has revealed the Tune Squad uniforms for the upcoming 'Space Jam' sequel.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:35Published
LeBron James Gives Sneak Peek of Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' | THR News [Video]

LeBron James Gives Sneak Peek of Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' | THR News

The uniforms for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' are far busier than those worn in the 1996 original starring Michael Jordan.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:23Published

Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Breonna Taylor billboard in Louisville, one of 26 placed by The Oprah Magazine, vandalized with red paint

 A Breonna Taylor billboard in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood has been vandalized with red paint across the forehead of her image.
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor billboard vandalized with red paint

 The billboard — one of 26 erected by Oprah Winfrey around Louisville — demands justice for Taylor after she was fatally shot by police inside her home.
CBS News

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Blazers take advantage of Lakers' poor 3-point shooting to steal Game 1

 Damian Lillard scored 34 points and the Blazers held the Lakers to 5-of-32 from 3-point range to take Game 1 of their first-round series.
USATODAY.com

L.A. Lakers to Wear Kobe Bryant Tribute Jerseys In NBA Playoffs, Gigi Patch

 The L.A. Lakers will rock special Kobe Bryant tribute jerseys during their playoff run -- which include a patch to honor Gigi Bryant ... and Vanessa is a huge..
TMZ.com

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Bill Clinton campaigns for Mitch McConnell’s challenger

 Former President Bill Clinton made his first stop on the 2014 campaign trail in Louisville, Ky., to raise money for Alison Lundergan Grimes, the Democrat..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LeBron James Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor in Post-Game Speech [Video]

LeBron James Demands Justice For Breonna Taylor in Post-Game Speech

James is using his media spotlight to “continue to shed light” on the unjust k*lling of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this