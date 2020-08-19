|
LeBron James wears modified MAGA hat to back Breonna Taylor's cause
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The L.A. Lakers superstar and some teammates are calling for the arrest of the police officers who shot her to death in her Louisville apartment in March.
