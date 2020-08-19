|
Alabama news anchors throw banana at Black Harlem Globetrotter
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
It was one type of fruit they tossed at Maxwell Pearce. He and his manager say neither has apologized. The station's news director did.
|
|
