Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-FBI Lawyer to Plead Guilty to Doctoring Email in Russia Probe of Trump Campaign

Newsmax Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday in federal court to falsifying a document as part of the bureau's early-stage probe into whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with the Russian government.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on why Mueller's Russia probe failed [Video]

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on why Mueller's Russia probe failed

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin takes Larry inside his new book, "True Crimes and Misdemeanors," which examines the flaws in Robert Mueller's Russia probe and how Donald Trump ultimately triumphed.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 15:20Published
NY's Trump probe over more than just 'hush-money' [Video]

NY's Trump probe over more than just 'hush-money'

The Manhattan district attorney's probe involving U.S. President Donald Trump is not limited to so-called hush-money payments made to two women in 2016 by his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published
'Sushant changed 50 SIM cards', other missing links cited for CBI probe [Video]

'Sushant changed 50 SIM cards', other missing links cited for CBI probe

The chorus for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has intensified, with lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari leading the campaign. In a conversation with Hindustan Times senior editor, Aditi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:40Published

Related news from verified sources

FBI lawyer to be charged as a result of investigation into Trump-Russia probe origins

 A former FBI lawyer will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham's investigation into the...
CBC.ca

Durham probe: Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in first criminal case arising from review, sources say

 Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham's review of...
FOXNews.com

Former FBI Agent To Plead Guilty To Altering Email Used In Secret Warrant Application

Former FBI Agent To Plead Guilty To Altering Email Used In Secret Warrant Application By Masood Farivar A former FBI lawyer charged with altering a key document used in connection with the FBI's surveillance of former Trump campaign aide...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this