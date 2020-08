NYPD Creates New Task Force Focusing On Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

"I have friends, families, who are legitimately afraid to go outside because they fear for their safety." [ more › ] Deputy Inspector Stewart Hsiao Loo speaks at press conference of creation of Asian hate crime task force at NYPD headquarters on August 18th, 2020."I have friends, families, who are legitimately afraid to go outside because they fear for their safety." [ more › ]