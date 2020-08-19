‘Death on the Nile’ Trailer: A Gruesome Murder Gets in the Way of Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer’s Gorgeous Honeymoon (Video) Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The trailer has dropped for Kenneth Branagh’s mystery-thriller “Death on the Nile” are here!



In the video, which you can view above, Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer’s characters have their gorgeous desert honeymoon interrupted by a gruesome murder, which must be solved by Hercule Poirot (Branagh).



Per 20th Century Studios, “Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.”



“Death on the Nile” is slated to hit heaters Oct. 23.



