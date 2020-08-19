‘The Glorias’ to Skip Theatrical Release, Debut on Amazon Prime Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Gloria Steinem biopic “The Glorias” is shifting from a theatrical release to digital and will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada starting September 30, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.



“The Glorias” made its premiere at Sundance earlier this year. The film stars both Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander as two of four different women playing Steinem at various ages of her life. LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions teamed up to acquire North American distribution rights at the festival after the world premiere.



Directed by Julie Taymor, “The Glorias” centers on Steinem, perhaps one of the most well-known feminists of all time. The film traces her journey from her time as a young woman in India to her role in the women’s rights movement that started in the 1960s. For Steinem, everything changed for her when she covered an abortion speak-out for New York Magazine in 1969. According to The Guardian, Steinem had an abortion herself, at the age of 22.



*Also Read:* 'The Glorias': LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions Nab Domestic Rights to Julie Taymor Gloria Steinem Movie



“The Glorias,” written by Taymor and Sarah Ruhl, is based on the book by Steinem and also stars Bette Midler, Janelle Monae, Timothy Hutton and Lorraine Toussaint.



Taymor knew Steinem long before she ever read Steinem’s memoir “Life on the Road” or decided to adapt the feminist and icon’s life story into a film. Or, at least she thought she did.



“I’ve known her. I knew her before I read the book. I thought I knew her. I didn’t,” Taymor told TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival. “When I read the book and learned about her early life, I thought, ‘Oh my God, people must see this.’ It’s entertaining. It actually explains how someone can become the activist and the inspiration that she is.”



Deadline first reported the news.



