Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Raping Woman at Manhattan Hotel Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Cuba Gooding Jr. was accused in a new lawsuit of raping an unnamed woman twice at a hotel in Manhattan in 2013.



The suit, filed on Tuesday, said that the woman first met Gooding in the VIP lounge of a Greenwich Village restaurant and was later invited to join the actor and his friends for drinks at The Mercer Hotel in SoHo. When she arrived at the hotel, Gooding said he needed to change his clothes but would do so quickly and instructed the woman to come with him to his room, the lawsuit said.



Once inside the hotel room, the woman attempted to leave the room after she saw Gooding begin to take his clothes off in front of her. The woman said the actor blocked her path, pushed her onto the bed, forcibly touched her breasts and genitals and then raped her, despite the woman saying “no” repeatedly.



*Also Read:* Migos Rapper Takeoff Accused of Rape at an LA Party in New Lawsuit



When the woman tried to leave after Gooding went to the bathroom, Gooding returned to the bed and anally raped her, the lawsuit said.



“Plaintiff was afraid to move in fear that Defendant might rape her a third time. Nevertheless, Defendant fell asleep almost immediately, upon which Plaintiff went to the bathroom to clean herself. However, at this point she realized that Defendant had woken up as she heard him rustling in the bed,” the lawsuit said. “[The woman] was in fear that she might be raped again, told [Gooding] she had to head downstairs in order to meet her friend, and hurriedly left the hotel room.”



The unnamed woman is seeking a trial by jury and unspecified damages for “mental, emotional and physical injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury to her reputation in an amount to be proven.”



Mark Heller, an attorney for Gooding, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment but told the New York Times that the accusations were “completely false and defamatory.”



The lawsuit against Gooding comes as the actor is awaiting a criminal trial in New York on charges of forcible touching and sex abuse. He has pleaded not guilty.



Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



James 'Radio' Kennedy, Who Inspired 2003 Cuba Gooding Jr Film, Dies at 73



Cuba Gooding Jr Pleads Not Guilty to 4 Counts in Sexual Abuse Case



Cuba Gooding Jr. Faces New Indictment for 'Additional Incident' in Groping Case Cuba Gooding Jr. was accused in a new lawsuit of raping an unnamed woman twice at a hotel in Manhattan in 2013.The suit, filed on Tuesday, said that the woman first met Gooding in the VIP lounge of a Greenwich Village restaurant and was later invited to join the actor and his friends for drinks at The Mercer Hotel in SoHo. When she arrived at the hotel, Gooding said he needed to change his clothes but would do so quickly and instructed the woman to come with him to his room, the lawsuit said.Once inside the hotel room, the woman attempted to leave the room after she saw Gooding begin to take his clothes off in front of her. The woman said the actor blocked her path, pushed her onto the bed, forcibly touched her breasts and genitals and then raped her, despite the woman saying “no” repeatedly.*Also Read:* Migos Rapper Takeoff Accused of Rape at an LA Party in New LawsuitWhen the woman tried to leave after Gooding went to the bathroom, Gooding returned to the bed and anally raped her, the lawsuit said.“Plaintiff was afraid to move in fear that Defendant might rape her a third time. Nevertheless, Defendant fell asleep almost immediately, upon which Plaintiff went to the bathroom to clean herself. However, at this point she realized that Defendant had woken up as she heard him rustling in the bed,” the lawsuit said. “[The woman] was in fear that she might be raped again, told [Gooding] she had to head downstairs in order to meet her friend, and hurriedly left the hotel room.”The unnamed woman is seeking a trial by jury and unspecified damages for “mental, emotional and physical injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury to her reputation in an amount to be proven.”Mark Heller, an attorney for Gooding, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment but told the New York Times that the accusations were “completely false and defamatory.”The lawsuit against Gooding comes as the actor is awaiting a criminal trial in New York on charges of forcible touching and sex abuse. He has pleaded not guilty.Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.*Related stories from TheWrap:*James 'Radio' Kennedy, Who Inspired 2003 Cuba Gooding Jr Film, Dies at 73Cuba Gooding Jr Pleads Not Guilty to 4 Counts in Sexual Abuse CaseCuba Gooding Jr. Faces New Indictment for 'Additional Incident' in Groping Case 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇺🇸Shirley Ray🇺🇸 RT @amandadonnell14: So BlackLifesMatter what’s Going On Here ? Cuba Gooding Jr accused of raping woman at New York hotel Twice in 2013 htt… 9 seconds ago Splendid Psyche Cuba Gooding Jr accused of raping woman https://t.co/BIP2Vs9wLQ 9 minutes ago Educator 👩🏽‍🏫 RT @NBCLA: Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Raping Woman Twice in NYC Hotel Room in New Lawsuit https://t.co/ngAN6fTO4p 11 minutes ago N a d e r *** L RT @EljournalnewsI: The actor has previously faced claims that he groped several women, but this is the first time he has been accused of r… 11 minutes ago Aayush Sharma 🏳️‍🌈 Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr has been accused of raping a woman in 2013. The victim says the incident happened in N… https://t.co/pIHtxANtut 13 minutes ago FOX Baltimore Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is accused of raping a woman twice in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013, according to a lawsuit… https://t.co/aLh0Wa3W5H 14 minutes ago EURweb Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Raping Woman Twice at NYC Hotel in 2013 https://t.co/UfvCBIDLgd 22 minutes ago HJ (Hank) Ellison (GSN) The Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel roo… https://t.co/NAGq4yPOMj 28 minutes ago

