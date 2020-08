You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources South Florida activists look to combine Black Lives Matter initiatives during virtual forum



U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel hosted a virtual forum on racial justice on police reform that included South Florida activists. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:03 Published on June 26, 2020 U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel gives out local hero award



Thursday, U.S. Representative Lois Frankel bestowed upon one fortunate person a local hero award. The accolade goes to someone for whatever reason went above and beyond the call of duty helping others. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:04 Published on June 26, 2020

Tweets about this