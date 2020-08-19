Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Activist and author Erin Brockovich on her new book, "Superman's Not Coming"

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
It's been 20 years since the release of the film "Erin Brockovich" starring Julia Roberts, which questioned the safety of drinking water. First on “CBS This Morning,” the real Erin Brockovich discusses her career fighting for Americans and a cleaner environment in her new book, "Superman's Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We The People Can Do About It."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

ONE BY ONE by Ruth Ware | Official Book Trailer [Video]

ONE BY ONE by Ruth Ware | Official Book Trailer

Ruth Ware, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Woman is Cabin 10, is back with a fast-paced game of cat and mouse set in a luxurious ski chalet high in the French Alps. When the cofounder of..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:15Published
Enjoy Wisconsin's Native Birds with a New Birding Guide! [Video]

Enjoy Wisconsin's Native Birds with a New Birding Guide!

With more than 15,000 interior lakes and bordering both Lake Superior to the north and Lake Michigan to the east, Wisconsin is famous as a place to observe waterbirds of all types. We are joined by an..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:27Published
New children's book aims to raise money for youth on the Ridge [Video]

New children's book aims to raise money for youth on the Ridge

Already widely known for his fantastic illustrations, Steve Ferchaud is also an author. He has released a new children's book that will help raise money for youth on the Ridge.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Tweets about this

morefmphilly

Thomas Join us for a virtual Ideas Exchange with author and environmental activist Erin Brockovich. https://t.co/02yMy4r21A 5 days ago

StroumJCC

Stroum JCC This August the J presents a pair of author talks as part of the JCC Literary Consortium. On Aug. 18 is Today Show… https://t.co/1wcxptpzyj 6 days ago