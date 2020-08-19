Activist and author Erin Brockovich on her new book, "Superman's Not Coming"
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () It's been 20 years since the release of the film "Erin Brockovich" starring Julia Roberts, which questioned the safety of drinking water. First on “CBS This Morning,” the real Erin Brockovich discusses her career fighting for Americans and a cleaner environment in her new book, "Superman's Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We The People Can Do About It."
With more than 15,000 interior lakes and bordering both Lake Superior to the north and Lake Michigan to the east, Wisconsin is famous as a place to observe waterbirds of all types. We are joined by an..