Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Activist and author Erin Brockovich on her new book, "Superman's Not Coming"

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
It's been 20 years since the release of the film "Erin Brockovich" starring Julia Roberts, which questioned the safety of drinking water. First on “CBS This Morning,” the real Erin Brockovich discusses her career fighting for Americans and a cleaner environment in her new book, "Superman's Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We The People Can Do About It."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Erin Brockovich Erin Brockovich United States environmental activist


Julia Roberts Julia Roberts American actress and producer

ShowBiz Minute: Penn, Midler, Legend

 Senn Penn, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston will take part in a reading of the script of "Fast Times at Ridgmont High"; Bette Midler has written a kids' book..
USATODAY.com

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Sharon Stone Blames Anti-Maskers For Sister's Covid-19 Diagnosis [Video]

Sharon Stone Blames Anti-Maskers For Sister's Covid-19 Diagnosis

Actress Sharon Stone shared her sister's experience with Covid-19 on Instagram. She said people who don't wear masks are to blame, according to reports at CNN. Stone's post comes as more than 5.4 million people have been infected and 170,052 have died. Health officials have expressed concern that as the pandemic drags on. Some Americans are becoming complacent with health precautions and allowing for more spread.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Author Eddie Glaude Says America Can't Have Equality without Truth About Past

 Scholar Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says starry-eyed Americans who now say they want equality will NEVER achieve it ... without accepting the truth about the country's..
TMZ.com

Abortion Fight Evolves, Overshadowed in 2020 but With Huge Stakes

 Anti-abortion groups hope to keep Americans voting Republican despite anger at leaders’ handling of the coronavirus, race and the economy. Abortion-rights..
NYTimes.com
Trump Claimed COVID-19 Is God Testing Him After Building The ‘Greatest Economy In History’ [Video]

Trump Claimed COVID-19 Is God Testing Him After Building The ‘Greatest Economy In History’

Donald Trump made a claim on Monday that angered many people around the world. Trump stated that the coronavirus pandemic is God’s way of testing him, reports HuffPost. This is all while boasting about the “economic miracle” he claims to have achieved. The miracle refers to before COVID-19, which has killed over 170,000 Americans. Trump described having a conversation with God about his track record as president.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

ONE BY ONE by Ruth Ware | Official Book Trailer [Video]

ONE BY ONE by Ruth Ware | Official Book Trailer

Ruth Ware, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Woman is Cabin 10, is back with a fast-paced game of cat and mouse set in a luxurious ski chalet high in the French Alps. When the cofounder of..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:15Published
Enjoy Wisconsin's Native Birds with a New Birding Guide! [Video]

Enjoy Wisconsin's Native Birds with a New Birding Guide!

With more than 15,000 interior lakes and bordering both Lake Superior to the north and Lake Michigan to the east, Wisconsin is famous as a place to observe waterbirds of all types. We are joined by an..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:27Published
New children's book aims to raise money for youth on the Ridge [Video]

New children's book aims to raise money for youth on the Ridge

Already widely known for his fantastic illustrations, Steve Ferchaud is also an author. He has released a new children's book that will help raise money for youth on the Ridge.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Tweets about this