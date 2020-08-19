Activist and author Erin Brockovich on her new book, "Superman's Not Coming"

Trump Claimed COVID-19 Is God Testing Him After Building The ‘Greatest Economy In History’



Donald Trump made a claim on Monday that angered many people around the world. Trump stated that the coronavirus pandemic is God’s way of testing him, reports HuffPost. This is all while boasting about the “economic miracle” he claims to have achieved. The miracle refers to before COVID-19, which has killed over 170,000 Americans. Trump described having a conversation with God about his track record as president.

