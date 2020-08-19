Global  
 

California Fires Live Updates: Evacuations Ordered in Vacaville

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Fast-moving fires are spreading across California. In the north, wind-whipped flames forced people to flee their homes near Vacaville.
Some can't afford internet as classes go online [Video]

Some can't afford internet as classes go online

Five kids, one cell-phone hot-spot: a low-income family in Los Angeles is trying to ensure its kids can learn virtually. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

The California Wildfires in Pictures

 Photographers are on the ground capturing the fast-moving fires that are spreading across the state.
