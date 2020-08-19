Global  
 

The California Wildfires in Pictures

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Photographers are on the ground capturing the fast-moving fires that are spreading across the state.
News video: Wine country facing fierce fires threatening historic locales, evacuations forced in Napa Valley, CA

Wine country facing fierce fires threatening historic locales, evacuations forced in Napa Valley, CA 00:35

 Multiple wildfires are burning in Napa and Sonoma counties in California this week. (August 18, 2020) Footage from Tuesday shows an adjacent forest and home burning next to a vineyard.

Some can't afford internet as classes go online [Video]

Some can't afford internet as classes go online

Five kids, one cell-phone hot-spot: a low-income family in Los Angeles is trying to ensure its kids can learn virtually. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

California Fires Live Updates: Evacuations Ordered in Vacaville

 Fast-moving fires are spreading across California. In the north, wind-whipped flames forced people to flee their homes near Vacaville.
Multiple Fires Sparked By Lightning Burning Across Northern California [Video]

Multiple Fires Sparked By Lightning Burning Across Northern California

Team coverage of multiple lightning complex fires burning in North, South and East Bay (8-18-2020)

Lightning Starts Fires In Northern California Sunday [Video]

Lightning Starts Fires In Northern California Sunday

Several wildfires were started in Northern California due to lightning strikes.

State Firefighting Crews Being Strategically Placed To Respond To Wildfires [Video]

State Firefighting Crews Being Strategically Placed To Respond To Wildfires

The heatwave is causing concern for firefighters all across the region. Crews at the Cal Fire station in Auburn they are ready to go at a moment's notice.

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

 Thousands of people in California are under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area as 30 wildfires blazed across the US state amid...
Dozens of wildfires burn across California, threatening homes and forcing thousands to evacuate

 Nearly 30 fires are blazing across California, fueled by extreme heat that has also led to statewide power shortages. Carter Evans reports.
California Heat Causes Power Outages, Heightens Fire Fears

California Heat Causes Power Outages, Heightens Fire Fears Watch VideoA California heat wave triggered rolling power outages for more than 300,000 residents Friday, as fires continue to blaze in both Northern and...
