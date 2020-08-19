Global  
 

Special Report: Trump takes victory lap after Senate acquittal

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
President Trump declared victory in a "celebration" of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, lacing into his opponents while surrounded by supporters in the East Room of the White House. "We've been going through this now over three years. it was evil. It was corrupt," he said. Norah O'Donnell anchors this CBS News Special Report.
News video: Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report

Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report 02:05

 [NFA] Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort, the WikiLeaks website and others to try to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, a Senate intelligence panel report said on Tuesday. Colette Luke has the latest.

US readies demand for Iran sanctions

 The United States is poised to call for the United Nations to reimpose sanctions on Iran under a rarely used diplomatic maneuver, a move that is likely to..
USATODAY.com

Trump administration imposes new restrictions on Huawei

 The Trump administration has imposed new restrictions on Huawei. The rules prevent foreign semiconductor producers from selling chips to the Chinese tech..
CBS News

Watch live: Trump to hold White House press briefing

 The president's briefing comes as Democrats prepare to kick off the third night of the Democratic National Convention.
CBS News

Durham's 1st case in Russia probe: Ex-FBI lawyer charged with falsifying documents appears in court

 Kevin Clinesmith, the former FBI lawyer charged with falsifying documents used to support the surveillance of President Donald Trump's former campaign aide..
USATODAY.com

Trump campaign Russia contacts were 'grave threat', says Senate report

 A Republican-led Senate committee says the Trump campaign's Russia links were an intelligence threat.
BBC News

Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Trump in 2016: U.S. Senate committee

 WASHINGTON — Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort and the WikiLeaks website to try to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump win the 2016..
WorldNews

Report Details Manafort’s Ties During 2016 Trump Campaign to a Russian Agent

 The former campaign chairman Paul Manafort kept in close touch with a longtime colleague whom Senate investigators identified as a Russian intelligence officer.
NYTimes.com

Trump and Miss Moscow: Report Examines Possible Compromises in Russia Trips

 The Senate committee report says that President Trump may have had a relationship with a Russian beauty pageant winner. But investigators say they “did not..
NYTimes.com

America marks 100 years of voting rights for women

 It's hard to believe now but for more than half of America’s history women in this country did not have the right to vote. That changed 1oo years ago when the..
CBS News

"CBS Evening News" headlines for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

 Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
CBS News

What Joe Biden wants to accomplish at the virtual DNC

 As Democrats begin the first night of their virtual 2020 convention, "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell previews what former Vice..
CBS News

If Biden/Harris Win Election, This Is What Happens to Her Senate Seat and Who Could Fill It [Video]

If Biden/Harris Win Election, This Is What Happens to Her Senate Seat and Who Could Fill It

With Kamala Harris selected as Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential pick, what happens to her Senate seat if the Democratic ticket wins the 2020 election? Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
Ferrari Challenge Europe - Coppa Shell, Barcelona - Race 1 report [Video]

Ferrari Challenge Europe - Coppa Shell, Barcelona - Race 1 report

Poleman Thomas Neubauer made up for his unfortunate debut at Imola with a brilliant victory in Race-1 at Barcelona. Matúš Výboh secured an unexpected win in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, taking advantage..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 01:25Published
Ferrari Challenge Europe - Trofeo Pirelli, Barcelona - Race 1 report [Video]

Ferrari Challenge Europe - Trofeo Pirelli, Barcelona - Race 1 report

Poleman Thomas Neubauer made up for his unfortunate debut at Imola with a brilliant victory in Race-1 at Barcelona. Matúš Výboh secured an unexpected win in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, taking advantage..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 01:30Published

