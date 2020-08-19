|
Special Report: Trump takes victory lap after Senate acquittal
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
President Trump declared victory in a "celebration" of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, lacing into his opponents while surrounded by supporters in the East Room of the White House. "We've been going through this now over three years. it was evil. It was corrupt," he said. Norah O'Donnell anchors this CBS News Special Report.
