Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch live: Trump to hold White House press briefing

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The president's briefing comes as Democrats prepare to kick off the third night of the Democratic National Convention.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks with News 5 about President's Goodyear boycott tweet

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks with News 5 about President's Goodyear boycott tweet 01:38

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks with News 5's John Kosich about President Trump's Goodyear boycott tweet.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump supporters campaign in-person in Wisconsin [Video]

Trump supporters campaign in-person in Wisconsin

Republican Party leaders in Wisconsin say that in a state where President Donald Trump won by less than 1 percent in 2016 - and where his Democratic opponent Joe Biden leads in the most recent opinion polls - volunteers need to do everything they possibly can to reach voters, including face-to-face interactions. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

Democratic convention: Obama to blast Trump's 'reality show'

 The former US president will say his Republican successor "hasn't grown into the job because he can't."
BBC News

Trump says he will demand UN reimpose sanctions on Iran, but the US move may fail

 Trump wants the UN to reimpose sanctions that were suspended as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. But the US effort will face stiff opposition.
USATODAY.com

Trump Phone Calls Add to Lingering Questions About Russian Interference

 A Senate committee went further than the Mueller report on key points about Russia’s election sabotage operations and the Trump campaign.
NYTimes.com

Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: The animals at risk from Alaska oil drilling

 As Donald Trump pushes forward with plans for drilling in the Alaskan wilderness, what is at stake?
BBC News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Clinton says Trump sees job as lobbing insults

 Former President Bill Clinton has delivered a stinging attack on President Donald Trump, saying the nation knows what he'd do with four more years in the White..
USATODAY.com

Trump will accept party's nomination for a second term at the White House during Republican convention

 Trump previously canceled some convention events in North Carolina because of coronavirus restrictions put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
USATODAY.com

Trump Just Pardoned Susan B Anthony, Who Has Been Dead For 114 Years

 President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he intends to pardon the famous suffragist Susan B. Anthony, a century after women won the right to vote in the..
WorldNews

Trump says he will pardon women’s rights activist Susan B Anthony

 US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will posthumously pardon American social reformer and women’s rights activist Susan B Anthony, who was..
WorldNews

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

DNC Tonight: Kamala Harris and Barack Obama

 Ms. Harris’s prime-time speech will introduce her to the broader American electorate, while Mr. Obama and Elizabeth Warren, two of the best known voices on..
NYTimes.com

South Carolina's Marion Kimpson one of the "rising stars" at DNC

 South Carolina State Senator Marlon Kimpson was one of the "rising stars" of the Democratic Party who delivered the keynote at the Democratic National Convention..
CBS News

Barack Obama to offer scathing rebuke of Donald Trump in convention speech

 Barack Obama will issue a blistering rebuke of President Donald Trump in Wednesday's Democratic Party convention, accusing his successor of unleashing America's..
New Zealand Herald

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Kamala Harris to accept VP nomination on day 3 of Democratic National Convention

 Senator Kamala Harris will become the third woman to accept the vice presidential nomination during the third day of the Democratic National Convention. Ed..
CBS News

Barack Obama Set to Scorch Donald Trump in His DNC Speech

 Barack Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention will be a blistering, all-out admonishment of Donald Trump ... no punches pulled. Excerpts from the..
TMZ.com

Watch: Donald Trump live

 US President Donald Trump is holding his daily briefing. Later today, the Democratic National Convention will hold its third day. Speakers for today's event..
SBS

Hillary Clinton to speak at Democratic National Convention tonight

 Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to speak at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Press Sec. Punts On Trump Accepting A 2020 Loss [Video]

Press Sec. Punts On Trump Accepting A 2020 Loss

“The president has always said he’ll see what happens.” Kayleigh McEnany refused to say whether President Donald Trump will accept the 2020 election if he loses.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published
St. Louis Couple Who Drew Weapons Against Protestors Are Set to Appear at RNC [Video]

St. Louis Couple Who Drew Weapons Against Protestors Are Set to Appear at RNC

The St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protestors this summer will reportedly get speaking time during the Republican National Convention to endorse the President. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published
Governor Reeves signs House Bill 1806 into law [Video]

Governor Reeves signs House Bill 1806 into law

During his daily press briefing, Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1806 into law.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published

Related news from verified sources

MSNBC Edges CNN With Most Viewers for Monday’s Democratic National Convention

MSNBC Edges CNN With Most Viewers for Monday’s Democratic National Convention MSNBC won during the one hour of Monday night’s Democratic National Convention that all three major cable news networks took the events live, according to...
The Wrap Also reported by •HNGNCBS NewsNPRCBC.ca

Democrats bring together party stalwarts and up-and-coming leaders to nominate Joe Biden

 On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, two former presidents, young activists and even some longtime Republicans offered an optimistic view...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Trump campaign on Biden's formal nomination: ‘His supervisors from the radical left are now formally in charge'

 The Trump campaign reacted to the second night of the Democratic National Convention by arguing that now that Joe Biden is officially the Democratic nominee for...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this