|
Trump urges Goodyear boycott, claiming it banned MAGA hats
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The president's tweet cited a report that some employees of the tire maker were told to avoid political garb at work.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
LeBron James Will Campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala, 'We Need Change'LeBron James says he will officially join Team Biden -- and will actively campaign for the V.P. and Kamala Harris to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential..
TMZ.com
Trump slams GOP senators for calling hearing with postmaster generalCongressional hearings are scheduled with the postmaster general for Friday and Monday.
CBS News
Trump Cites the V.A. as a Central Achievement. But Troubles Simmer.The department’s long litany of problems has left some questioning why President Trump is trying to make his record there a centerpiece of his re-election..
NYTimes.com
Democrats and Republicans have come together to reform criminal justice. Will they change policing?President Trump was able to marshal support from both political parties to pass criminal justice reform in 2018, but he also unwound policies former President..
CBS News
Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Global tire manufacturing company
Make America Great Again American campaign slogan
LeBron James, LA Lakers turn red MAGA hat into social justice message about Breonna TaylorBefore their playoff opener with the Blazers, LeBron James and the Lakers wore fake MAGA hats with a social justice message supporting Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this