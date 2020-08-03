Global  
 

Britney Spears doesn't want dad as conservator

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
New court documents are fueling fan theories and the "Free Britney" movement.
News video: Britney Spears 'Strongly Opposed' To Father Returning As Her Conservator

Britney Spears 'Strongly Opposed' To Father Returning As Her Conservator 01:53

 Britney Spears is facing off against her father. The pop star legally requested that her dad, Jamie, be ousted from regaining sole conservatorship of her estate and finances.

