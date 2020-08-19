Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Longer Portland assault video released showing moments leading up to attack of truck driver

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
A 30-minute video of the attack on a man in Portland late Sunday was released Wednesday, showing shows a large crowd taunting, beating, and robbing a transgender woman before setting its sights on the truck driver and another woman.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Tyre crashes into car after falling off truck in China

Tyre crashes into car after falling off truck in China 00:36

 A tyre crashed into a car after falling off a truck in eastern China. The dashcam video, filmed in the city of Jiaxing in Zhejiang Province on August 12, shows a tyre suddenly falling off a a truck, rolling along a highway and rear-ending a car. According to reports, the car driver named Tang...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Surveillance Video: Driver Strikes Pedestrian In Mesquite Intersection [Video]

Surveillance Video: Driver Strikes Pedestrian In Mesquite Intersection

Mesquite Police released video and still images Thursday of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in an intersection, with hopes someone can help lead them to the driver (video credit: Mesquite PD).

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:12Published
VIDEO: Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Wheat Ridge Police Car, Narrowly Missing Tow Truck Driver [Video]

VIDEO: Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Wheat Ridge Police Car, Narrowly Missing Tow Truck Driver

A suspected drunk driver plowed into a police car at an intersection in Wheat Ridge Sunday, narrowly missing a tow truck driver standing a few feet away. It happened just before 2 a.m. on 38th Avenue,..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:33Published
Chinese driver jumps out of truck to escape after the vehicle crashes into central reservation and catches fire [Video]

Chinese driver jumps out of truck to escape after the vehicle crashes into central reservation and catches fire

A driver jumped out of a truck to escape after it crashed into the central reservation and caught fire in eastern China. The terrifying CCTV video, filmed in the city of Jinhua in Zhejiang Province..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Portland police investigating violent assault, say no arrests made as protest organizers denounce attack

 The organizers of peaceful Portland demonstrations protesting police brutality denounced this week’s vicious attack on a truck driver.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this