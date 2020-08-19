Global  
 

Climate Change May Lead To More Record Heat And Fires In California, Experts Warn

NPR Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
California is facing a searing heat wave and a growing number of wildfires — challenges only projected to get worse with climate change.
 Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday he would be issuing a 30-day ban on fires as four wildfires continue to burn that have already scorched more than 120,000 acres of land in the state.

