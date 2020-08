Melania to Speak at RNC Live Tuesday From Rose Garden Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says Melania Trump will speak live Tuesday night from the Rose Garden, which has been undergoing a weeks-long renovation at the first lady 's direction. 👓 View full article

