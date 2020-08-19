|
California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
A heat wave helped fuel a ferocious spate of fires, costing people their homes and so much more.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
Uber CEO on the fight in California: ‘We can’t go out and hire 50,000 people overnight’Photo by Philip Cheung for The Verge
In a podcast interview Wednesday, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi rejected the notion his company is capable of..
The Verge
Childhood friend of Kamala Harris reflects on her groundbreaking nominationSenator Kamala Harris of California will make history tonight as she accepts the Democratic nomination for vice president. Carole Porter, a childhood friend of..
CBS News
Joe Biden recommits to ending fossil fuel subsidies after platform confusionChairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez addresses the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention at its hosting site on..
The Verge
Areas around San Francisco evacuated as nearly 40 wildfires blaze across California amidst searing heat waveThousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this