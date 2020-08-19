Global  
 

California fires 2020: Homes burn, thousands evacuated

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
A heat wave helped fuel a ferocious spate of fires, costing people their homes and so much more.
Video Credit: Newsflare
News video: Wine country facing fierce fires threatening historic locales, evacuations forced in Napa Valley, CA

Wine country facing fierce fires threatening historic locales, evacuations forced in Napa Valley, CA 00:35

 Multiple wildfires are burning in Napa and Sonoma counties in California this week. (August 18, 2020) Footage from Tuesday shows an adjacent forest and home burning next to a vineyard. The Hennessy Fire was started by lightning and several fires have burned thousands of acres and damaged...

Areas around San Francisco evacuated as nearly 40 wildfires blaze across California amidst searing heat wave

 Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Climate Change May Lead To More Record Heat And Fires In California, Experts Warn

 California is facing a searing heat wave and a growing number of wildfires — challenges only projected to get worse with climate change.
NPR

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as fires rage

 Thousands of people ordered to evacuate after 30 wildfires blaze throughout California amid blistering heat wave
Khaleej Times


