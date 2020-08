At Least 20 States Are Suing the USPS Over Possible Mail Delays Before Election



On Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that Postal Service changes will be put on hold until after the election on November 3rd. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 10 hours ago

Colorado joins lawsuit against USPS over cuts and changes; Postmaster General backs off



Colorado is part of a multistate lawsuit that will be filed Tuesday against the U.S. Postal Service over reported changes that have led Colorado leaders to claim the Trump administration is.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:44 Published 21 hours ago