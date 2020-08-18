Hillary Clinton will say “this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election.”

Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report



[NFA] Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort, the WikiLeaks website and others to try to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, a Senate intelligence panel report said on Tuesday. Colette Luke has the latest.

