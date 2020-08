Facebook Bounces QAnon Conspiracy Theory Group with 200K Members for Violating Policies



As part of the fight against misinformation, Facebook deleted the account of conspiracy theory group QAnon, which had almost 200,000 members. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G; OnePlus Nord; Stream Music To Your Brain | Digital Trends Live 7.22.20



On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by HBO documentary STOCKTON ON MY MIND director Marc Levin; Financial advisor Winnie Sun breaks down the potential of 2nd stimulus package and what it may or.. Credit: Digital Trends Published on July 22, 2020