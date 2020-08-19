Global  
 

2020 Democratic National Convention, Day 3: Live updates

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Kamala Harris is set to accept the Democratic party's nomination for vice president.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Democratic National Convention Enters Day 3

Democratic National Convention Enters Day 3 02:31

 It's day three of the Democratic National Convention. Speakers include vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama. Skyler Henry reports.

Election 2020: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention [Video]

Election 2020: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

ABC Action News Political Expert Dr. Susan MacManus and ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain discuss the highlights from night two of the Democratic National Convention and look ahead to night three.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 04:44Published
Election 2020: St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman cast vote as delegate at DNC [Video]

Election 2020: St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman cast vote as delegate at DNC

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman talks to ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain about casting a vote as a delegate during the Democratic National Convention.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 05:11Published
Highlights: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention [Video]

Highlights: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

Dr. Jill Biden made a personal pitch for her husband, concluding the second night of the Democratic Convention.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:15Published

When the V.P. Is ‘the Woman’s Spot’

 1984. 2008. 2020. What have American voters and political commentators learned in 36 years from Ferraro to Palin to Harris?
NYTimes.com

What to expect from the third night of the Democratic National Convention

 The Democratic National Convention will hear from vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, and other high-profile Democrats..
CBS News

US Election 2020: Kamala Harris targeted by false conspiracy theories

 The Democratic vice-presidential nominee has been subjected to lots of false claims on social media.
BBC News

Amazon Yanks Misogynistic Shirts Attacking Kamala Harris, 'Joe & the Hoe'

 Kamala Harris is the subject of a heinous, misogynistic attack ... this one on a t-shirt that had been hawked on Amazon until moments ago. The shirts with the..
TMZ.com

VP Mike Pence talks with Charles Benson about COVID-19 testing, police use of force [FULL INTERVIEW] [Video]

VP Mike Pence talks with Charles Benson about COVID-19 testing, police use of force [FULL INTERVIEW]

Political Reporter Charles Benson caught up with Vice President Mike Pence in Walworth County today, as he visited Wisconsin to counter the Democratic National Convention being held largely virtually...

Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4     Duration: 06:25Published
Obama To Deliver Democratic National Convention Speech From American Revolution Museum [Video]

Obama To Deliver Democratic National Convention Speech From American Revolution Museum

The former president will emphasize that democracy is at stake in November.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:20Published
Democratic National Convention Continues Wednesday Evening [Video]

Democratic National Convention Continues Wednesday Evening

Here is a look at what you can expect during Day 3 of the Democratic Naitonal Convention.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00Published

Rising support for Biden-Harris from liberal voters

 CBS battleground tracker shows rising support among liberal voters for the Biden-Harris Presidential ticket. As Senator Kamala Harris is set to make the case for...
CBS News Also reported by •NPR

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Talk About The Focus of Family in Their Campaign in First Joint Interview

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have opened up about their Presidential campaign in their first joint interview for People magazine. The 2020 Democratic running...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comBelfast Telegraph

Jill Biden Says Harris Was Her Choice Too: ‘Kamala’s Fierce and She’s Strong and She’s Tough’

 Potential First Lady Jill Biden said that Senator Kamala Harris was her choice as Joe Biden's running mate because, among other things, "Kamala’s fierce and...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com

