2020 Democratic National Convention, Day 3: Live updates
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Kamala Harris is set to accept the Democratic party's nomination for vice president.
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
Election 2020: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 04:44Published
Election 2020: St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman cast vote as delegate at DNC
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 05:11Published
Highlights: Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:15Published
Kamala Harris American politician
When the V.P. Is ‘the Woman’s Spot’1984. 2008. 2020. What have American voters and political commentators learned in 36 years from Ferraro to Palin to Harris?
NYTimes.com
What to expect from the third night of the Democratic National ConventionThe Democratic National Convention will hear from vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, and other high-profile Democrats..
CBS News
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris targeted by false conspiracy theoriesThe Democratic vice-presidential nominee has been subjected to lots of false claims on social media.
BBC News
Amazon Yanks Misogynistic Shirts Attacking Kamala Harris, 'Joe & the Hoe'Kamala Harris is the subject of a heinous, misogynistic attack ... this one on a t-shirt that had been hawked on Amazon until moments ago. The shirts with the..
TMZ.com
