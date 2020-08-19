Global  
 

Hillary Clinton to speak at Democratic National Convention tonight

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to speak at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano for a closer look at what message she's aiming to get across.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday, here's a look at what to expect

Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday, here's a look at what to expect 02:46

 The 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off tonight. ABC's Ines de La Cuetara a look at some changes for this year and what to expect. You can watch the DNC live on Channel 13 at 7 p.m. Afterward, stay tuned for a special edition of 13 Action News.

