Hillary Clinton to speak at Democratic National Convention tonight
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to speak at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano for a closer look at what message she's aiming to get across.
