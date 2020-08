QueenOfYourDreams RT @Reuters: .@AOC nominates Senator Bernie Sanders for president of the United States 'out of the love for all people' https://t.co/8mtXh0… 16 seconds ago

Marjorie Britt RT @BBCWorld: Tonight kicks off day three of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention Former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s… 50 seconds ago

ĐØƝƝƔΞ ßØɄΞƔ RT @tlrd: Virtual Democratic National Convention Continues with Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, and More: W… 2 minutes ago

Towleroad Virtual Democratic National Convention Continues with Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warre… https://t.co/A1QgZzRml1 2 minutes ago

Sophia A. Nelson RT @washingtonpost: Tonight, Kamala Harris will accept the nomination as vice-presidential nominee as majorities of Americans say they like… 3 minutes ago

CYA RT @TDucklo: NEW: “Emma González, a survivor of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting who has become a prominent advocate for stricter gun la… 4 minutes ago

Musashi’s Eyebrows RT @ScotsFyre: I will be in the live blog tonight with other great folks from @PJMedia_com take a peek & laugh at our misery & snark. @Vodk… 5 minutes ago