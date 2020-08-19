Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Out-of-control California wildfires prompt state of emergency

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Close to 400 fast-moving wildfires are burning out of control in California. The governor has declared a state of emergency, and families are being told to evacuate. Carter Evans has the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: California governor: Hundreds of wildfires blazing statewide

California governor: Hundreds of wildfires blazing statewide 01:29

 California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday to ensure that the state gets vital resources amid wildfires that have aggravated a stifling heat wave. At least 27 fires are raging across the state, including some caused by lightning from a rare summer thunderstorm Sunday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near [Video]

NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near

[NFA] New York City teachers on Wednesday threatened to strike or bring legal action unless the largest U.S. school district implements a more rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures before reopening schools next month. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:42Published

AP Top Stories August 19 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday August 19th: Kamala Harris prepares to make history; About 30 large fires burning in California; Israel army hits Hamas targets..
USATODAY.com

Plague confirmed in California. What's the risk of catching it?

 The infection is rare but serious — and there are steps you can take to prevent it.
CBS News

Wildfires burn over 300,000 acres across California

 California's governor said 367 known fires are burning across California, with 23 major fires or complexes made up of multiple fires among them.
CBS News

Carter Evans American journalist

Dozens of wildfires burn across California, threatening homes and forcing thousands to evacuate

 Nearly 30 fires are blazing across California, fueled by extreme heat that has also led to statewide power shortages. Carter Evans reports.
CBS News

Pandemic learning pods highlight wealth disparity in education

 Nearly 12 million grade schoolers will be learning remotely this fall, and many parents are turning to learning pods for their children. Carter Evans reports.
CBS News

Under pressure, Ariz. governor vetoes controversial bill

 A crowd erupted in cheers as Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer announced that she would veto a bill that would have allowed businesses to refuse service to gays on..
CBS News

This flu season unusually hard on adults under 64

 Typically, the flu is most dangerous for the very young and very old. This season is different: according to the CDC, 61 percent of those hospitalized are..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Newsom provides update on state’s response to wildfires, heat wave, and COVID19 pandemic [Video]

Gov. Newsom provides update on state’s response to wildfires, heat wave, and COVID19 pandemic

Governor Gavin Newsom discussed a number of topics Wednesday, including an update on the state’s response to wildfires, the West Coast heat wave and the COVID19 pandemic.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 51:20Published
RAW: Gov. Newsom Gives Update On Wildfires And State Power Shortage [Video]

RAW: Gov. Newsom Gives Update On Wildfires And State Power Shortage

Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines state's efforts to battle wildfires across California and conserve power during historic heat wave (8-19-2020).

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 17:11Published
Heat Wave Sparks Fires Across SoCal; Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Over Heat [Video]

Heat Wave Sparks Fires Across SoCal; Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Over Heat

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency as California broils under a heat wave that has caused extreme weather conditions. Kandiss Crone reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:19Published

Tweets about this