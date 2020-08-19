|
Out-of-control California wildfires prompt state of emergency
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Close to 400 fast-moving wildfires are burning out of control in California. The governor has declared a state of emergency, and families are being told to evacuate. Carter Evans has the latest.
