You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Newsom provides update on state’s response to wildfires, heat wave, and COVID19 pandemic



Governor Gavin Newsom discussed a number of topics Wednesday, including an update on the state’s response to wildfires, the West Coast heat wave and the COVID19 pandemic. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 51:20 Published 1 hour ago RAW: Gov. Newsom Gives Update On Wildfires And State Power Shortage



Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines state's efforts to battle wildfires across California and conserve power during historic heat wave (8-19-2020). Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 17:11 Published 2 hours ago Heat Wave Sparks Fires Across SoCal; Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Over Heat



Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency as California broils under a heat wave that has caused extreme weather conditions. Kandiss Crone reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:19 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this