Democratic Convention Tonight: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama Speak
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Ms. Harris’s prime-time speech will introduce her to the broader American electorate, while Mr. Obama and Elizabeth Warren, two of the best known voices on policy, are expected to highlight the Democratic Party’s aims.
Kamala Harris American politician
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on the historic moment with Kamala Harris on Democratic ticketSenator Kamala Harris will formally accept the nomination for vice president at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. She is the first Black woman and..
CBS News
Kamala Harris Takes the Spotlight, a Moment for Her and HistoryAs a barrier-breaking candidate, and as the running mate to a 77-year-old, Ms. Harris arrives at the Democratic convention carrying an extraordinary set of hopes..
NYTimes.com
DNC Tonight: Kamala Harris and Barack ObamaMs. Harris’s prime-time speech will introduce her to the broader American electorate, while Mr. Obama and Elizabeth Warren, two of the best known voices on..
NYTimes.com
Race to the White House: Kamala Harris prepares to make historyKamala Harris is poised to make history on Wednesday as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party's presidential ticket, a moment intended to..
New Zealand Herald
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Democratic convention: Obama to blast Trump's 'reality show'The former US president will say his Republican successor "hasn't grown into the job because he can't."
BBC News
Barack Obama Set to Scorch Donald Trump in His DNC SpeechBarack Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention will be a blistering, all-out admonishment of Donald Trump ... no punches pulled. Excerpts from the..
TMZ.com
Barack Obama to offer scathing rebuke of Donald Trump in convention speechBarack Obama will issue a blistering rebuke of President Donald Trump in Wednesday's Democratic Party convention, accusing his successor of unleashing America's..
New Zealand Herald
Elizabeth Warren United States Democratic Senator from Massachusetts
Watch: Donald Trump liveUS President Donald Trump is holding his daily briefing. Later today, the Democratic National Convention will hold its third day. Speakers for today's event..
SBS
Elizabeth Warren, who speaks tonight, has challenged Wall Street. What will that mean for her future?
NYTimes.com
U.S. postmaster general to testify before House
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump supporters campaign in-person in Wisconsin
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:35Published
