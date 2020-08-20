Global  
 

Motorcade arrives at Chase Center before Kamala Harris DNC speech

Delawareonline Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
A motorcade arrives at the Chase Center in Wilmington, DE, where Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to address the DNC.
 
 Night three of the Democratic National Convention is expected to be a historical one as Kamala Harris officially accepts the Democrtatic nomination for Vice President of the United Staes.

