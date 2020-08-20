|
Bryce Hall, TikTok Influencer, Has Power Shut Off by Los Angeles
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
This month, Mayor Eric Garcetti said that Angelenos who violated the city’s guidelines on gatherings during a health crisis would have their water and power turned off. Today, he followed through.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bryce Hall (internet personality) American social media personality
Eric Garcetti Mayor of Los Angeles
Los Angeles mayor announces crackdown on house parties
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Garcetti "On The Brink" Of Issuing Stay-At-Home Order For LA
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
TikTok Video-sharing application
Jessie and Austin: The Bodies in the SuitcaseTikTok: Viral video of murder victims stays up, despite family’s request
BBC News
TikTok Star Bryce Hall's Utilities Shut Off by L.A. Mayor After Massive PartyBryce Hall and a crew of his fellow TikTok and YouTube stars who got turnt up last week for his 21st birthday now face consequences ... his water and power have..
TMZ.com
Tim Wu makes the case that it’s only fair to ban TikTok in the USIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
In a new opinion piece for the New York Times, Tim Wu, Columbia University law professor and outspoken..
The Verge
Oracle may bid for TikTok's U.S. operations - FT
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published
Los Angeles City in California
Los Angeles settles Weather Channel lawsuit, lets it keep selling location data to advertisersLos Angeles has settled its lawsuit against the operator of The Weather Channel app. The city filed litigation against the company in 2019, alleging that the app..
The Verge
Some can't afford internet as classes go online
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:07Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this