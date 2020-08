Franklin Graham condemns attack on man near Portland BLM protest: 'No hope outside of God' Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Notable conservative evangelical leader the Reverend Franklin Graham has denounced a recent brutal attack on a man at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Portland, Oregon. 👓 View full article

