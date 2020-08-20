Global  
 

2020 Democratic National Convention, Day 3: Live Updates

CBS 2 Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama and Senator Kamala Harris are headlining the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, with Harris formally accepting the vice presidential nomination.
