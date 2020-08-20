Global  
 

Thom Brennaman, Reds Announcer, Apologizes for Homophobic Slur

Thursday, 20 August 2020
The announcer, Thom Brennaman, who has been calling Major League Baseball games for more than 30 years, said, “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again.”
